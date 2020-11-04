Haxby wins County Board seat

Emily Haxby of rural Clatonia will represent her district on the Gage County Board of Supervisors next year.

Haxby, a Republican, won the race for District 2 in the general election by more than 61%, receiving 986 votes. Democratic challenger Monte Murkle received 616 votes.

“I was humbled and honored to be elected for that position and represent the county,” Haxby said. “I just want to say thank you to everyone who supported me along the way, and a special thanks to my friends and family that helped the campaign be successful. It’s been a really long journey, but the work is just beginning. I look forward to making some positive changes in Gage County.”

The district includes Clatonia, Grant, Holt, Blakely, Midland and the northern half of Lincoln townships, or the general northwestern part of Gage County.

The position is currently held by Matt Bauman, who did not file for reelection.

Haxby farms in rural Clatonia, and is a part time veterinary assistant.

She has attended several County Board and also Planning and Zoning meetings to support proposed changes to wind energy regulations.