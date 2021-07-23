Health alerts issues for five lakes

The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Calamus Reservoir in Loup County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County and Pawnee Lake (east and west beaches) in Lancaster County.

Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Swan Creek Lake (Willard Meyer Recreation Area) in Saline County are still on health alert.

Samples taken earlier this week at these lakes measure above the threshold of 8 parts per billion (ppb) of total microcystin, which is a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae. Based on recommendations issued in 2019 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the state of Nebraska adopted this limit after concluding that the new EPA threshold is based on the best scientific evidence available and is protective of public health.