Health board discusses Beatrice reopening May 11

As surrounding areas prepare to reopen in coming weeks, the Beatrice Board of Health discussed whether to increase or extend restrictions in the city past May 11 during an online conference on Thursday.

Public Health Solutions has reported 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gage County as of April 28. Dr. Steven Paulmeyer from Beatrice Community Hospital said he expects those numbers to increase.

“Thus far this week we haven’t seen the volume of new cases that I think some people were expecting. I’m hoping that that trend continues into next week, and we’ll feel better about that position at that time…My hope is that with the proximity to a pretty significant hot spot, [PHS] will be a little bit proactive in that prior to the 11th in providing some guidance,” Paulmeyer said.

Paulmeyer said he thinks a lot will be learned within the next week, and that he finds the May 11 reopening appropriate at this time pending the board meeting again to discuss developments in Gage and surrounding counties.

City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said he anticipates that the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will issue a new directive health measure to impose additional restrictions starting May 11.