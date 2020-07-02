Health board discusses local COVID-19 cases

Local Board of Health members addressed an individual’s concerns about COVID-19 cases in Beatrice during their first in-person meeting Thursday morning.
Charles Riedesel told the board his age made him concerned about contracting COVID-19, and asked whether the board could discuss where positive cases have been found so he’d know where was reasonably safer to travel.
There have been 52 confirmed cases and four deaths in Gage County as of Thursday, according to Public Health Solutions.
“That includes some that are asymptomatic, which they aren’t ill or don’t have the symptoms but they tested positive,” Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth said. “I think the majority has been in nursing homes in Gage County. Very few in Beatrice. If there’s anything that’s reassuring there, we really don’t have a large increase or a market increase in numbers.”
Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang noted that PHS keeps information like names private, and said that he and Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake have also voiced concerns about not knowing what individuals have tested positive.
“I think that the most recent case was someone that traveled from a hotspot back here, and tested positive after they came back,” Lang said. “When they do the contact tracing, then that’s where they’re able to find out the people that were exposed and quarantine those folks and test those folks again. I know specifically that we’re doing lots of preemptive testing, so if somebody is exposed or just has remote symptoms, we’re quick to get them to the hospital and tested, and that’s actually went very well.”
Wirth said the local incident command team also continues to meet twice a week to discuss recent events and possible courses of action related to COVID-19.
