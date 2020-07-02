Health board discusses local COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local Board of Health members addressed an individual’s concerns about COVID-19 cases in Beatrice during their first in-person meeting Thursday morning.

Charles Riedesel told the board his age made him concerned about contracting COVID-19, and asked whether the board could discuss where positive cases have been found so he’d know where was reasonably safer to travel.

There have been 52 confirmed cases and four deaths in Gage County as of Thursday, according to Public Health Solutions.

“That includes some that are asymptomatic, which they aren’t ill or don’t have the symptoms but they tested positive,” Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth said. “I think the majority has been in nursing homes in Gage County. Very few in Beatrice. If there’s anything that’s reassuring there, we really don’t have a large increase or a market increase in numbers.”

Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang noted that PHS keeps information like names private, and said that he and Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake have also voiced concerns about not knowing what individuals have tested positive.