Health board reopens skate park with restrictions

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said he’s spoken with Public Properties Director Mark Pethoud, and that it would take two weeks before the splash pad could be ready to open. He said the pool could be ready to open by May 30, noting that it would take time to certify and hire lifeguards and fill, chlorinate and warm the pool.

“The question is if a Directed Health Measure of some kind of it stays in place with a 10 person or 15 person gathering, how do you practice social distancing in a pool?...It’s the bathrooms that would be an issue, and just making sure we keep those clean for the patrons,” Tempelmeyer said.

Tempelmeyer pondered if the DHM is extended to mid-summer, whether it would be appropriate to open the pool at all from a fiscal standpoint.

“My personal opinion is that we go on the premise that we are going to open the pool at some point in time this summer, as long as it makes economic sense,” Wirth said.

Wirth asked the board if organized sports should be allowed if the DHM is lifted May 31.

Lang said he expects Governor Pete Ricketts to address that issue, as it effects communities statewide.