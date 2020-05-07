Health board reopens skate park with restrictions

The Beatrice Skate Park officially reopened Thursday after being closed due to social distancing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Beatrice Board of Health approved the reopening on Thursday, pending that there is a 10 person maximum at the park, and that vehicles do not congregate or park on the south area.
Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang noted that the ball fields and tennis courts are currently open to families, as well, which is why he recommended reopening the skate park.
“I think that’s a place where kids can get out and do healthy activities and still not violate the 10 person rule. So I think having that one separate, as long as we can keep cars out of there, would be consistent with what we’re doing everywhere else,” Lang said.
The board also discussed opening other outdoor activities during an online meeting, specifically the splash pad in Astro Park and the Beatrice Water Park. Pending that a new or revised Directed Health Measure is not given, certain restrictions would end in Gage County after May 31.
Bob Reed said he thinks social distancing should still be enforced after the DHM ends.
Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth noted that would be hard to enforce.
“If the Directed Health Measure ends, I think it then becomes personal common sense to participate in group activities like that,” Wirth said.
City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said he’s spoken with Public Properties Director Mark Pethoud, and that it would take two weeks before the splash pad could be ready to open. He said the pool could be ready to open by May 30, noting that it would take time to certify and hire lifeguards and fill, chlorinate and warm the pool.
“The question is if a Directed Health Measure of some kind of it stays in place with a 10 person or 15 person gathering, how do you practice social distancing in a pool?...It’s the bathrooms that would be an issue, and just making sure we keep those clean for the patrons,” Tempelmeyer said.
Tempelmeyer pondered if the DHM is extended to mid-summer, whether it would be appropriate to open the pool at all from a fiscal standpoint.
“My personal opinion is that we go on the premise that we are going to open the pool at some point in time this summer, as long as it makes economic sense,” Wirth said.
Wirth asked the board if organized sports should be allowed if the DHM is lifted May 31.
Lang said he expects Governor Pete Ricketts to address that issue, as it effects communities statewide.
City Council President Richard Clabaugh said the board should observe what actions other areas are taking, and meet on a weekly basis to discuss new information.
The board agreed to reconvene for another online conference next Thursday.
