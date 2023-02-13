The Homestead Running Club hosted the 13th annual Heart Healthy Run and Walk on Saturday morning.

Approximately 100 people of all ages came out to enjoy the mild temperatures. Several runners completed the 5k while others chose to walk or run the one mile race.

Club member Julie Feist says the event is held each February to recognize Healthy Hearts month.

“We like to get people out for what is probably an entry level run or walk and to just enjoy the trails,” she said. “The run in the fall that the club organizes is probably a little more competitive.”

Feist said the Homestead Trail is flat and well maintained.

This year’s event included a couple’s team division.

“Their times are added together," she added. "It’s a kind of play on Valentine’s Day.”

Proceeds from the event are given to a nonprofit organization each year. This year the Freedom Quilters benefited.

Owner of Quilt Stitches and Freedom Quilters organizer Ann Freese said the funds will be used for Quilts of Valor.

“We are a group in Beatrice that construct and quilt for Veterans in the area to honor them for their service,” she said. “We give Quilts of Valor which are each individual and unique.”

Freese said anyone who has served in the military can sign up at the Quilt Stitches to receive a Quilt of Valor for themselves or for a family member.

She also walked the one mile on Saturday in support of the Homestead Running Club.

“I walk every day as a part of my routine. A few of the other quilters are walking today too.”

Owner of Anytime Fitness in Beatrice Manalle Armstrong said she wanted to promote the Homestead Running Club Heart Health Run and Walk.

“I love that they do this every year,” she said. “We encouraged Anytime Fitness members to sign up and offered a free t-shirt if they did.”

Twenty-five members from the gym signed up for the event.

Armstrong and her son, Giovani, participated in the one mile run.

Rob Ostdiek has participated in the Healthy Hearts 5K Run every year.

“I haven’t run as much as much recently, but I’m working back to it,” he said. “I was broken in November and December, but I’m getting back out there.”

Ostdiek said he tries to train with other people.

“I like to run with other people because that accountability helps a lot.”

Julie Lovitt ran her first 5K on Saturday. She said she was nervous, but it has always been something she wanted to do.

“I do a fitness class in the mornings at Anytime Fitness and some of the other class members mentioned this run and invited me along,” she said. “It’s been on my bucket list.”

Lovitt said she follows some people on Facebook that have traveled the world to do races.

“I have all these inspirational people in my world and so here I am,” she said. “I just want to have fun and enjoy the trail.”