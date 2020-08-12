Hearing date set for Gage County wind regulation proposal

A hearing date has been set where the public can share its thoughts on wind energy regulations with the Gage County Board of Supervisors.
A heavily debated amendment to the current wind regulations was previously approved by Gage County Planning and Zoning. The proposed amendment will now be heard by the County Board, which can then reject or give final approval to the amendment.
The hearing will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at the Hevelone Center at Beatrice High School.
Since school will be in session and the Hevelone Center is being used as a classroom, County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann requested the public not arrive too early to allow the room to be prepared.
Gage County Planning and Zoning held its public hearing on the proposed amendment to the wind regulations late last month.
The proposal, which would increase setback requirements from nonparticipating residences from 3/8 of a mile to one mile, will now be considered by the Gage County Board of Supervisors for final approval following its own public hearing.
Nonparticipating residents are those who do not have contracts in place with a wind company.
The amendment was proposed by Cortland-area resident Larry Allder. It included changes to how decibel levels produced by turbines are calculated. Wording in the current regulations allows wind energy companies to conduct their own testing, which some think gives them an unfair advantage.
The setback increase has been the main sticking point of the amendment.
The commission ultimately voted 6-1 to approve recommending the County Board amend the wind regulations, with chairman Dennis Rosene casting the lone vote in opposition.
While the changes would apply to all future commercial turbines, the push for change has been largely driven by a proposal from NextEra Energy Resources to build a wind farm in northern Gage County.
Much of the discussion has been specifically about the project.
Billy Wilkins, project manager with NextEra, said at the last hearing that a one mile setback would be too prohibitive for wind energy, and NextEra officials have previously stated during County Board meetings that the increase would likely kill the project in Gage County.
Like Planning and Zoning’s public hearing, The County Board will hold the event at the Hevelone Center at Beatrice High School. The location was chosen to allow social distancing, as wind hearings have generally been well attended in Gage County.
Around 200 people attended the last hearing, and 42 people provided five hours of testimony.
At the meeting, 24 people spoke in support of changing the wind regulations, 15 were in favor of keeping them as they are and three were neutral.
