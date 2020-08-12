Hearing date set for Gage County wind regulation proposal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A hearing date has been set where the public can share its thoughts on wind energy regulations with the Gage County Board of Supervisors.

A heavily debated amendment to the current wind regulations was previously approved by Gage County Planning and Zoning. The proposed amendment will now be heard by the County Board, which can then reject or give final approval to the amendment.

The hearing will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at the Hevelone Center at Beatrice High School.

Since school will be in session and the Hevelone Center is being used as a classroom, County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann requested the public not arrive too early to allow the room to be prepared.

Gage County Planning and Zoning held its public hearing on the proposed amendment to the wind regulations late last month.

The proposal, which would increase setback requirements from nonparticipating residences from 3/8 of a mile to one mile, will now be considered by the Gage County Board of Supervisors for final approval following its own public hearing.

Nonparticipating residents are those who do not have contracts in place with a wind company.