Hearing to find Gage County's next judge held

Gage County’s next county court judge will be selected from a pool of four candidates who were interviewed Wednesday.
Amanda Spracklen-Hogan, Jeffrey Gaertig, Lee Timan, and Richard Smith are each seeking the vacant position following the retirement of Steven Timm last October.
Spracklen-Hogan is chief deputy in the Gage County Attorney's Office. Smith is the Johnson County Attorney, and Gaertig and Timan are each local attorneys.
The first judicial district consists of Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, and Thayer counties. The primary place of office for the vacancy is in Beatrice. Smith is from Cook, while the other three candidates reside in Beatrice.
A public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission was held Wednesday from the courthouse and broadcast online. The four candidates were interviewed during the hearing and had a chance to tell the commission why they should be the next judge in Gage County.
Spracklen-Hogan graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law and has been a deputy Gage County attorney since 2009, and has served as the chief deputy attorney since 2016, working on a variety of cases.
“While my main role has been as a prosecutor and trial attorney overseeing both misdemeanor and felony criminal cases, my duties have also included filling in for juvenile court matters, completing contract reviews for our local sheriff, advising zoning board members regarding planning and zoning regulations, as well as civil proceedings including property forfeitures and tax foreclosure filings,” she said. “Since beginning my legal practice nearly 12 years ago, I’ve become a more competent and capable legal advocate. I’ve experienced the fruits of those labors, like a successful day’s jury trial when I was nine months pregnant.”
Spracklen-Hogan added she’s also been involved with drug court, an intensive program for drug offenders to focus on rehabilitation rather than incarceration.
“I’ve been honored to receive appointments as a special prosecutor, having resolved cases in Johnson County, as well as having served as a special prosecutor for the Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court for the past 4 ½ years,” she said. “Interestingly, in drug court I sometimes find that our roles are reversed. As a prosecutor, I’m normally tasked with presenting evidence of wrongdoing and asking the court to impose a penalty. I have on many occasions found myself advocating on behalf of a participant’s continued involvement in the program and recourse for those rehabilitation and treatment efforts.”
Timan attended Doane College in Crete and graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law. He practiced law in Reno County, Kan. before returning to Nebraska in 2012.
“I was given the opportunity to take a job with Stephanie Clark here in Beatrice, and that gave me the opportunity to take the skills that I learned in my full-time public defender position in Kansas and apply them to an even broader group of clients and cases here in Gage County, primarily,” Timan said. “I had to learn how to do juvenile law cases, civil practice, misdemeanors, adoptions and guardianships. Those were things that I did not do as a full time felony public defender in Kansas. All we did was felony cases. Coming to Nebraska was a bit of a change and also a new court system, as well as dealing with different types of clients.”
Timan added he’s especially proud of his work dealing with juveniles.
“The most rewarding aspect I’ve had from the job I currently do is dealing with my juvenile cases,” he said. “That’s not an opportunity I had in my previous job. I have considerable work as a guardian ad litem, helping abused and neglected children, as well as helping troubled teenagers and juvenile offender cases. That’s given me a greater sense of job satisfaction beyond the criminal cases I was used to early in my career.”
Smith was born in Tecumseh and raised on a farm in Johnson County. He graded from law school at Drake University and moved back to Johnson County, where he said he’s spent his entire legal career.
He began working at the Johnson County Attorney’s Office in 2007, and has been the county attorney since 2015. Smith said due to the county’s relatively small size, he’s also able to still take on some private practice work.
“This has allowed me to gain experience in many areas of the law, including nearly every type of case the county court hears, such as guardianships, conservatorships, estate administration, adoptions, landlord-tenant actions, debt collection and divorces,” he said. “Inmates at Tecumseh prison make up about 20 percent of Johnson County’s population. Despite the small size of the county overall, there are plenty of crimes committed, which promises the county attorney’s office a diverse and steady stream of cases. During my career as county attorney I’ve prosecuted all types of criminal cases, from traffic infractions and misdemeanors to all classes of felonies, up to and including capital murder.”
Smith also said working with juvenile cases would be a highlight for him if he’s selected as the next Gage County judge.
“The main reason I’m applying for this position is my experience with the juvenile court system,” he said. “As county attorney, I’ve seen the positive impact a juvenile court judge can have on families. I’ve been involved in juvenile court cases at every level, from initial contact with law enforcement to termination of parental rights. For me, the greatest satisfaction comes from seeing the juvenile services plan work for kids.”
Gaertig, a lifelong Nebraskan, has lived in Beatrice for six years. He’s currently a partner at the Smith Schafer Davis Gaertig law firm in Beatrice and has been a private practice attorney for the last eight years.
“The whole of southeast Nebraska, it deserves the best person and it deserves the best lawyer to be its next judge,” he said. “With all due respects to my other colleagues and applicants, I am that best person and I am that lawyer as far as to be the next judge. I have a wealth of knowledge and experience I’ve accumulated over the past 16 years since I graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2004. I believe I bring a unique skill set as a former prosecutor who also now does criminal defense... I have practiced in the public sector, I have practiced in the private sector. I have worked in all three branches of government.”
Gaertig said in addition to his background experience, he’s learned lessons from Judge Timm and former district court judge Paul Korslund to listen to both sides when hearing a case.
“I’m moving from an advocate to an arbiter,” Gaertig said. “In the private practice of law we are here to advocate the positions and interests of our clients. I’ve done that for the last eight years. Shifting gears and putting the hat on of a judge, you have to now become an arbiter. You’re not there to necessarily take sides in the sense you’re not an advocate. You need to listen to the case and come to a just and right result.”
The commission will announce its decision from the hearing at a later date.