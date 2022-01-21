Help the critters this winter

These cold winter days and nights have been brutal – especially when you add in the unpleasant wind chill numbers. Fortunately, for most of us, we have a warm house with a working furnace, cozy slippers to put on, and maybe even a nice hot cup of cocoa. And to make it all perfect, let’s add a curled-up cat in your lap and a furry dog at your feet.

Even our “guests” at the Beatrice Animal Shelter are safe and secure during this bitter stretch of winter. Don’t feel sorry for them…they are warm and well-fed and getting any medical attention they might need while they wait for their forever home. And the accommodations are far better than being out on the streets.

However, some animal friends are not quite so fortunate. I always stew and fret over the multitude of backyard birds, squirrels, rabbits, and others that have to endure the frigid air and chilling winds. I am reminded that for eons, Mother Nature has somehow made it possible for these creatures to survive the conditions - but it can’t be easy.

I always feel a little better about the situation if I think I am helping in some way. My husband, Hal, and I take great delight in providing some sustenance for our backyard friends. Maybe you would consider doing the same.

Water is sometimes difficult to come by in below-freezing temperatures. Our solution to that is to use a birdbath heater to keep the water melted. We love to watch not only the birds but bushy-tailed squirrels as well. And who knows what other creatures such as opossums and raccoons might frequent the birdbath in the night.

We have mature trees in our neighborhood which is probably why we also have lots of squirrels that are fun to watch. We put out dried ears of corn for them which they seem to love. We have even noticed that they will take a whole corn cob and scamper with it back to their nest to share…or not.

They will also be especially appreciative of unshelled peanuts or chunks of carrots and apples. We have also purchased blocks of squirrel food that they nibble on as do birds and rabbits and who knows what else.

Food for Feathered Friends

If you are looking to add some color to your backyard these gray winter days, consider setting out a couple bird feeders. You will, hopefully, be amazed at the wonderful variety of feathered friends that will frequent your feeding stations. Cardinals, blue jays, flickers, nuthatches, woodpeckers, finches, and, of course, sparrows of all kinds will stop by to dine with you.

Keep in mind that different kinds of birds like different kinds of seeds. Black oil sunflower seeds are a favorite and a good source of nutrition and fat for a variety of birds.

You will really win over your bird guests if you put out some suet for them which provides energy during the frigid weather. It comes in a square-shape in a variety of flavors and styles and fits into a wire holder. Apparently, the different flavors attract different birds so take note of the label on the package to figure out which family of feathered friends you may be encouraging to stop by.

And if you have a good pair of binoculars, you might want to keep them handy near your backyard viewing window so you can check out an unidentified bird quickly. You just might be surprised!

Habitat Hints

The website, “Gardening Know How” has some good tips to keep in mind if you want to prepare for wildlife guests. It suggests the following:

**When you are getting rid of the leaves in your yard, remember to leave a few piles of them to create a winter wildlife habitat. Rake them into a corner where they won’t be as visible.

**Leave perennials untrimmed until Spring. The seeds sustain songbirds during these winter months, and the plant skeletons provide shelter.

**Plant trees and shrubs with berries. Not only are they beautiful, but they provide sustenance for birds when other food sources disappear. We have seen squirrels enjoying the berries too.

**We also leave our tall ornamental grasses intact over the winter. Many smaller birds use them for shelter and as a break from the wind, and they love to eat the seeds. The grasses can always be cut back easily in the Spring, and leaving them is a great favor for our feathered friends.

This winter let your backyard critter neighbors brighten your days as you observe their beauty and social habits. The show is great, and the price is right!

