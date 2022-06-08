Hemp, THC dispensary to open in Beatrice

For Sarah Linden, her work is about much more than selling products.

Linden, owner of Generation V and Grateful Green, has around 17 vape shops in the region, including one in Beatrice. She also owns three Grateful Green Hemp and THC dispensaries, including the one that will open in Beatrice next Friday.

Linden said she first became interested in vape products as a counter to cigarette addiction. The clouds of cotton-candy vapors do more than just smell good; they’re healthier than the acrid, tobacco smoke, she said.

“I got into the vaping industry because my grandmother passed away from lung cancer, and my father almost died from smoke-related illness,” Linden said. “I had the passion for the vaping industry in general because it helped people to switch to a less harmful alternative. Through my work with Generation V, we’ve determined that our mission is to make lives better in whatever way that it is. On the vaping side, it’s to help people to stop smoking.”

Linden said her mission to make the lives of those around her better extends into her work with hemp and THC.

“I decided about a year ago now that another way we can make lives better is by providing holistic health products to our guests,” she said. “I say holistic because its not a pharmaceutical, it’s a plant based solution. We find that what works very well for many of our guests are cannabis products... It helps with many things like insomnia, anxiety, depression, restless legs syndrome, MS, epilepsy, when someone can’t eat because they have no appetite because they’re going through cancer treatment.”

The new store will share a building with Beatrice’s Generation V, just off 6th Street. It will offer a number of hemp-based products like topicals and tinctures, including some that contain delta-8.

Though delta-8 has psychoactive elements, like the illegal delta-9, products containing the chemical remain legal.

“Obviously these places have gotten permits to open up,” Beatrice Police Department Captain Dan Moss said. “I know the attorney general’s office is looking into whether they want to make THC-8 products illegal or not. But they haven’t made a decision on it yet.”

Moss said, despite its legal status, any chemical that can impair your ability to operate a vehicle can get you in trouble. He pointed to a rise in DUIs following the legalization of recreational marijuana in Colorado.

“I’m not sure what the specific short-term effects of using something with delta-8 in it,” he said. “But if you take something like this, and you’re out driving and it impairs you at all, you can still get arrested.”

Moss said he encourages research into any products before use, something Linden also encourages. Linden said her team of five to six employees can answer any questions on store items.

“They’re so knowledgeable of the products, and they can point you to things that will help you,” she said. “I think my favorite aspect is having people come in, not knowing anything about it, and being able to explain it to them. And hearing about what they’re struggling with it and being able to recommend various products that might help them. And then having them come back a couple of weeks later and have them report that the products they used worked and they’re able to do things they weren’t able to do.”

Linden went on to share a story of one her customers who she said benefited from the products.

“We have one gentleman who has these tremors, and he can’t play guitar,” she said. “And he just had a granddaughter, and he didn’t even feel comfortable holding her because he wasn’t sure if he would drop her. And he just wanted to be able to play guitar for his granddaughter. And he had never tried the products before, and we had set him up with some different products to try. Literally, within hours, the tremors were gone.”

Linden said moments like those make her work worth it.

Grateful Green, located at 1801 N 6th Street, will open its doors at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 17. Linden said there will be a number of sales, up to 50% off, on items.

