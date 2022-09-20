 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hickory Road closed after train hits vehicle

Crash

The Gage County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a wreck after a train collided with a vehicle on West Hickory Road near Southwest 75th Road.

 Gage County Sheriff's Office

A road northwest of Beatrice was closed this week after a crash involving a train.

On Tuesday, the Gage County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a wreck after a train collided with a vehicle on West Hickory Road near Southwest 75th Road.

West Hickory Road was closed as the scene was cleared, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

The Gage County Highway Department was also called out to assist with traffic control.

The Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railroad police also responded to the scene, where there were no reported injuries. 

