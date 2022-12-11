"Hillmark Christmas" held in Pickrell

Pickrell was the site of the “Hillmark Christmas” this weekend for the second year. Christmas music played while people enjoyed concessions and conversation.

Linsey Gronewold, committee member, said the idea came from the Hallmark Christmas movies and the committee has tried to recreate that with the atmosphere and activities.

“Everyone really seemed to enjoy it last year and this year we’ve added to our activities with horse drawn carriage rides and cookie decorating,” she said.

Sheri Pieper, committee member, said they wanted to have an old fashioned community Christmas celebration.

“The memorial cardinal ornaments is also new this year,” she said. “For $5, people could buy an ornament and we’ll read off the names as we put it on the tree. The carriage rides are probably my favorite part of the event. No matter the weather, in the movies, the community has a bonfire and gathered together.”

Kevin and Jackie Naber provided the carriage rides. Carolers sang and later Santa Claus visited with children. A wine and beer tasting was held and items were available for raffle.

Pieper said there was a lot of community support.

The proceeds for the event will assist with new lighting in Pickrell.

Gronewold said she hopes “Hillmark Christmas” becomes a tradition.