Holiday event held in Pickrell

The Pickrell Picnic group, a non-profit community betterment effort, hosted the first “Hillmark Christmas” on Saturday.

“Our goal was to have an event like you would see in the Hallmark movies for our community,” said Linsey Gronewold, organizer. “The idea came together during COVID quarantine and we have a lot of really terrific members of our group that made it happen. It’s a fun family event.”

The hilltop concession area at the park was decorated with lights and decorations to make it festive. Christmas music played over the speakers. Carolers also visited the event.

A raffle was held to benefit the Hoffman-Ideus sons. Their parents, Glenn and Tracy, died earlier this year as a result of complications from Covid.

A large artificial tree was donated from Zion Lutheran Church of Pickrell and a lighting ceremony was held in the park on Saturday evening.

A freewill donation was taken from hot cocoa, apple cider, Christmas cookies and snacks at the concession stand and a bar was available. A beer and wine tasting was held in the afternoon with products available for sale.

Santa Claus and his elf were available for visits from children. In addition, children could take a ride in the Pickrell fire truck.

“We’d like to make this an annual event and just add more elements, including ice skating, to make it more enjoyable for everyone,” said Gronewold.

