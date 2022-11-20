Holiday light ceremony held at Gage County Courthouse

Santa Claus had some help from J.T. Thornburg flipping the switch this year at the 34th Annual Gage County Courthouse Lighting Ceremony.

Thornburg was described as instrumental in starting the tradition and making sure the lights came on every year.

“J.T. Thornburg made deals and twisted arms to make the first years happen,” said Erich Tiemann, Master of Ceremonies for the event.

Julie Klecan, Thornburg’s daughter, said she was glad he was able to be a special part of the ceremony.

“This started as a vision of dad’s to bring the community together,” she said. “He was an electrician and he brought his experience to the project.

“He worked with Lloyd VanLaningham since he had boom trucks to hang the lights on the top stories of the courthouse in the early years. It seems like there has been something new added in lights every year.”

Klecan said that she remembers her dad talking about the first time the lights were turned on and how special it was to see the wonder and excitement in the children’s eyes.

“He always said that made it worth it," she said. “Tonight after the lighting there were several kids who recognized dad as special because he was with Santa. They were so excited and kept telling him Merry Christmas. Those adorable little children and dad all had that Christmas light in their eyes and smiles. It felt like Christmas.”

Due to health concerns, Thornburg has been unable to continue to serve on the committee. Klecan said Dave Jones at the Courthouse has been so important in working out the details each year.

The Homestead Harmonizers have performed the barbershop style harmony every year since it started.

“On the first year we were on the Courthouse steps on the west side of the building, but there was too much traffic and people couldn’t hear,” said Dave Haner, Homestead Harmonizer member. "So they moved it to the south side, but the second year we were there it snowed. I must have snowed two inches while we were standing there.”

“Two years ago we about froze to death standing out here,” added Daryl Baker, Homestead Harmonizer member.

Larry Edgar, Homestead Harmonizer member, said J.T. Thornburg had made the lighted sign that sits in front of the group during their courthouse performance.

“Every year the turnout keeps getting better,” he said. “It’s a privilege to be a part of the event.”

After the lighting, Santa Claus visited with a long line of children hearing their Christmas wishes.

Stephanie Perkins, co-chairman of the committee, said it was a beautiful evening and was pleased with the large turnout of the community.