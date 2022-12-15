Holiday Lighted Cruise voting to end soon

The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce wants to remind everyone that the voting for the Holiday Lighted Cruise displays will close Monday, Dec. 19 at 8:30 a.m.

Megan Bartz, Tourism Coordinator, said the Chamber started offering a map in 2018.

“People would come in or call and ask about where to find good light displays in town,” she said. “So they put together a map because we wanted to showcase people’s hard work in the community.”

The map can be found on the Chambers Facebook page where the voting is also done. There are 21 sites on the map, however, some of the locations are not considered for awards.

Bartz said it is the most sites on the map since it started.

“It feels like the community is really embracing the Christmas season," she said.

The top three residential displays will receive a $50 Chamber Check and one commercial display will receive a $50 Chamber Check. The overall winner will receive the second Annual Kaufman award.

The award is named for Paul Kaufman who died unexpectedly in August 2021.

Patty Kaufman, Paul’s wife, said he loved the chaos of Christmas and put together a lighted display every year.

“It was important to him. He would plug away at the light display as soon as Halloween ended—and sometimes before," she said. "After work, he’d tinker for hours into the waning light.”

Patty said his work on the display mirrored his work throughout his life.

“He did everything with a sense of urgency,” she said. “He did not stop until he was done.”

Patty said her house is dark this Christmas. Partly because she has been traveling for work, but also because she has not decorated for the season.

“It’s been hard without him.”

Paul leaves behind a lasting legacy, one that Angie Bruna, executive director, said in a previous interview, the Chamber hopes to honor and pass on.

Bill and Gina Armstrong were presented the Kaufman award last year for their Christmas decorations at their home at 1306 Washington Street. Bill said the award meant a lot to them because of his name and legacy.

Photos of the locations are included on the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Voting will conclude on Monday, December 19th at 8:30 a.m.