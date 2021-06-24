Home Instead recognizes caregivers with appreciation barbecue event

Home Instead Senior Care in Beatrice celebrated summer and the start of Homestead Days on Wednesday with a caregiver appreciation barbeque.

The caregivers and their clients were able to sit and chat with each other at Home Instead’s location at 313 Court St., or take it to-go for their clients at home.

“We wanted to show our appreciation to our caregivers by giving them a lunch,” owner Lindsey Clabaugh said. “I know they kind of missed getting together and seeing each other, and it was Homestead Days, so we thought what a fun way to celebrate them and have them come in and get something to eat.”

Clabaugh explained that Home Instead is a non-medical, in-home care service that provides companionship, light housekeeping and meal prep work, reminds clients about medications, and take clients to the grocery store, the doctors office and other appointments.

“We’re here to make life easier and to keep them independent at home,” Kim Seggerman, Home Instead’s Client Care Coordinator, said. “And we work with skilled nursing and home health, and all of those folks to ensure that they are set up with the best possibility of successfully, safely being at home. We serve all of southeast Nebraska, from Jefferson County all the way down to Nebraska City, Fall City, and then also Marshall County, Kansas.”