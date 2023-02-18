Home Instead Senior Care provide in-home senior care allowing their clients to live safely and independently in their own home as long as possible.

Home Care Consultant Kim Seggerman said approximately 65 caregivers provide in-home services such as personal care and companionship to residents of Southeast Nebraska. This area includes Richardson, Nemaha, Johnson, Otoe, Pawnee, Jefferson and Gage counties. It also serves Marshall and Washington County residents in Kansas.

Approximately 55-60 clients are served within the 4,000 square mile area with non-medical care. While Home Instead is able to provide 24-hour care, the average person has 20 hours of care a week.

“We focus on the personal cares like bathing and companionship,” Seggerman said. “Everything we do is with safety in mind. Most clients have up to three care providers. We do our best to maintain consistent staff for each individual because that relationship is important. This is not just a job. You have to have the heart to care for people.”

Seggerman said medication mismanagement is often the reason a lot of family members call Home Instead.

“We’re there to help with those hard conversations and help solve problems,” she said.

Owner Lindsey Clabaugh said they acknowledge what is most important to the clients and make sure they get to enjoy those special things.

Seggerman explained that another benefit for families is an online portal called Family Room.

Clabaugh said the caregivers enter information about what the client is wearing or some information on their routine.

“A lot of families prefer this method of communication because it gives them a glimpse of their loved one’s day without being intrusive and from wherever they are located,” Clabaugh said. “We want to provide care in a dignified manner,."

Seggerman said they also work with the League of Human Dignity and also provide care for younger people who need help to stay in their home. They also provide non-medical support for hospice.

Clabaugh said the best part of her job is helping people.

“I love helping people and knowing how important independence is and stay at home where they want to be," she said. "That’s a huge impact on peoples live and providing some relief to families.”

Seggerman said she loves learning.

“I love talking with clients and the community. Those connections to be able to help each other is so important.”

Home Instead is also partnering with area school organizations like Key Club and FBLA. They are also working with the Lions Club and is a drop off site for use eye glasses and hearing aids.

The office moved from downtown to 200 N. 24th Street in Beatrice. Clabaugh said the new office provides more space to for a growing team.

“Our team continues to grow and this space will allow for that growth,” she said. “We also can offer more hands-on training now with a larger space for our providers.”

An open house celebration is planned on Friday, Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new office.

Home Instead is currently hiring full and part-time care providers. Care providers are not required to have any type of certification, but must have a clean background check.

For more information on in-home care or employment with Home Instead by calling 402-204-0203.