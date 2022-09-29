Homecoming pep rally held downtown

The Beatrice Orange Booster Club hosted a homecoming community pep rally on Wednesday evening on Fifth Street.

Community members of all ages crowded the street to support the Beatrice Orangeman Football team.

Sir William of Orange made and appearance with his horse, Goliath, at the pep rally. Dave Bowhay began wearing the knight’s costume and attending football games as the mascot in 1999. He continued until 2015.

Jace Bowhay said it’s been a lot of fun to work with his dad in making it an option to bring out the black knight and Goliath.

Ashley Mentgen-Duff said she has wanted to bring back the community pep rally for a number of years, but since she is the Vice President of The Beatrice Orange Booster Club it seemed like a good time to do it.

“We tried to bring back as many of the traditions as possible to give our kids,” said Mentgen-Duff.

Missy Timmerman brought the cotton candy machine from the Beatrice Community Preschool and was providing cotton candy free of charge.

“This is just a fun way to get everyone together and celebrate the school,” said Timmerman.

Traubel’s Popcorn was also providing free popcorn. Other food vendors were also available.

The Community Band played as a part of the pep rally. Cornhole and other carnival games were a part of the event, as well as the Beatrice High School cheerleaders.

Jeff Kezeor, Beatrice Orangeman head football coach, said he was extremely proud of the 13 seniors on the team.

“They have done the work and are ready to take on the Norris Titans,” said Kezeor.

Jake Bartecki, Sports Director for KWBE and News Channel Nebraska, served as the emcee for the event.

“In the my second year in Beatrice, one thing I’ve come to realize is that the parents and boosters in this community will do anything or the kids and the athletes,” said Bartecki.