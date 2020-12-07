Homeowners association case against sex offender dismissed

A complaint from a Beatrice homeowners association seeking to prevent a registered sex offender from living in the neighborhood was dismissed in Gage County District Court.
The Wildwood Estates Homeowners Association made the motion to dismiss the case around two months after a judge denied a temporary injunction that would have restricted Jeff Hawks, a registered sex offender, from living in the neighborhood.
The Wildwood Estates Homeowners Association filed a civil complaint in August seeking to prevent Hawks from living in the area.
A motion for a temporary injunction in the case was held on Oct. 8. Judge Christina Marroquin took the issue under advisement following that hearing, and issued a ruling denying the temporary injunction.
Her opinion mentioned that the residents failed to demonstrate they would suffer irreparable harm without a temporary injunction.
Court documents state the covenants of Wildwood Estates stipulate that “no person shall at any time own, lease, reside, visit, stay or be in the premise of any lot within the property or commons within Wildwood Estates who is required to register as a sex offender or sexual predator…”
The homeowners association requested an injunction to prevent Hawks from living in the area, claiming it’s in the interest in the residents’ safety and welfare.
The complaint stated that Hawks has resided at 109 Wildwood Court St., north of the Beatrice Country Club, for more than three days with intent of making the residence his permanent home. Hawks was convicted of third-degree sexual assault of a child in Lancaster County in February 2016.
He was released on parole on Aug. 10, and is required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.
