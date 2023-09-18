A group of 23 people from around the globe celebrated Constitution Day early at Homestead National Historical Park, where they officially became U.S. citizens.

The National Park Service site west of Beatrice hosted a naturalization ceremony Friday afternoon in recognition of Constitution Day, where the oath of citizenship was taken.

Guest speaker Laureen Riedesel encouraged those taking the oath to not only look to their future, but remember where they came from.

“You and your story are one of a kind, please don’t forget that,” she said. “For most of us, you are a reminder that someone in our family made a decision in the past, and this decision has been a major determinant in the courses our lives have taken. You are knowledgeable about our government, something all of us should be as the informed citizens that are required in a democracy. You are optimistic about this country and your lives in it. Along with you, we all need to face each day with hope.”

The 23 citizenship candidates represented 13 different countries, including Burma, El Salvador, Bhutan, Vietnam, Peru, the Philippines, Somalia, Sudan, the United Kingdom, Cuba, Mexico, Ukraine, and Guatemala.

Naturalization is the process by which U.S. Citizenship is conferred upon foreign citizens or nationals after fulfilling a set of requirements established by Congress. After naturalization, foreign-born citizens enjoy nearly all the same benefits, rights, and responsibilities that the Constitution gives to native-born U.S. Citizens, including the right to vote.

The Honorable District Judge Brian C. Buesche presided over the event, which also featured remarks from representatives of Nebraska’s congressional delegation.

Amy Genke, Homestead park program manager, congratulated the candidates on the final step in their journey to become U.S. citizens.

“Throughout this nation’s history, people have come to this country from all over the world,” she said. “Ours is not a nation of a single history or culture. Everyone who comes to this country and takes the oath you will all take today, becomes an American. Just as you have come here today to embark on a new chapter in your life stories, many of the settlers and homesteaders who earlier walked on these grounds were also immigrants in a new land seeking a better life for themselves and their families.”