Homestead celebrates prairie cultures with winter display

A room in the Homestead National Park Education Center opens a door to the past.

Inside, a collection of foreign chants and folks songs play through unseen speakers. Trees, green and white, dress in the traditions of different cultures and time periods, more than a dozen of which are celebrated in the display.

Homestead National Historical Park has put on Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures for more than a decade now. Each year gives volunteers and park staff a chance to research and add something new.

Amber Kirkendall, a park ranger and volunteer coordinator, spearheads the festival. She said she couldn’t do it alone.

“The Winter Festival is very dependent on volunteers,” Kirkendall said. “There are a lot of opportunities to volunteer here.”

From researching to writing to displaying, volunteers and staff try to create a fun, educational environment in the room, Kirkendall said. With around one-third of Americans descending from homesteaders, Kirekendall said the display allows many visitors to get in touch with their past.

“There might be a tradition that someone has today that they don’t even realize comes from a immigrant ancestor,” she said. “It’s a really great opportunity for people to learn and connect with their history.”

The display celebrates cultures and time periods including Swedish, Danish, French, German, American, Irish, Jewish, Nicodemus (Kansas), Polish, Scottish, Welsh and the Great Depression era. One display showcases the Homesteading history of Jewish immigrants, many of whom fled persecution in Russia after 1881.

“These communities practiced their faith and celebrated their holidays, including Hanukkah, in a unique way crafted to fit their environment,” the display reads. “Many of the homesteaders eventually left for urban life, opening businesses or returning to trades they practiced before homesteading. The sale of their proved up land them more financially secure, helping them afford the futures they desired.”

Amy Genke, supervisory park ranger and program manager for interpretation and resources, said the display allows the National Park Service to tell America’s stories.

“It represents the diversity of homesteaders,” Genke said. “People were coming to the U.S. on the promise of the Homestead Act, and the brought with them all their traditions and cultures. This display helps to share those cultures … It’s important to share those cultures first of all to keep them alive. When we stop talking about them, it’s easy to forget about them.”

The festival will run through January 2 and has featured guest performers, including the upcoming “Music of Ireland” with David Marsh on Sunday, Dec. 12. There is no entrance fee for the exhibit.

Kirkendall said the festival allows visitors to better understand one piece of the history’s puzzle. Especially now, history is important to study and understand, she said.

“The present doesn’t exist without the past,” she said. “It’s the result of the past.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0