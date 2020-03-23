Homestead closes facilities until further notice

Homestead National Monument of America has announced changes to the National Park Service site to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.

As of Sunday, Homestead's Heritage Center, Education Center and the Palmer-Epard Cabin were closed until further notice. All onsite programs are being canceled until further notice as well, according to a press release from the National Park Service.

"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Homestead National Monument of America is our number one priority," the press release stated. "The National Park Service is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels."

Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidelines, the grounds of the park will remain open from dawn to dusk. Visitors can continue to use the hiking trails, public picnic areas and other outdoor spaces.

Digital Interpretation and learning opportunities were set to begin Monday.

The park service press release urged visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between groups and suggested washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze and staying home if you feel sick.

