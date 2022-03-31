Homestead Convenience opens in Cortland

A new store in Cortland is aiming to offer fresh food in the northern Gage County town.

Homestead Convenience opened Monday at 215 W. Sixth St., right off of Highway 77. The filling station offers the usual amenities, in addition to Schro Bros. Pizza, a new brand launched by Devin Schroeder and his family, who own the store.

“Schro Bros. Pizza is the number one thing I would say of what we’re trying to offer, in addition to all the standard convenience items like beer,” Schroeder said. “It’s a brand that we created ourselves, developed and put together all these recipes and stuff. We have pizza by the slice daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner and then takeout orders at any time we’re open, other than the kitchen does close one hour before the store.”

Some of the menu’s highlights include The Homesteader, a pizza with green chili macaroni and cheese with pulled pork, and a buffalo chicken pizza. Pizza can be had by the slice or ordered in advance.

The store is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Schroeder said the reception so far has been positive, following a soft opening.

“It’s been good, things went about as well as they could have,” he said. “We’re very pleased with the results. We got a lot of awesome feedback. We held a couple private events a few days before with friends and family who helped us out along the way in the process. That prepared us a little bit better, I think.

“We just kind of saw a gap in the area. There was no place really to get fresh food or liquor at the moment. We were sitting at a baseball game one day and just decoded to go down this journey and decided we were going to do it ourselves. Things just unfolded from there.”

Schroeder and his wife moved to Cortland two years ago. He said all but one of the workers are also from Cortland.

While the opening has been smooth, reaching that point did come with challenges due to supply shortages in the economy.

“We had some hiccups for sure,” he said. “There were a lot of delays. Around the middle of last year costs went through the roof and that hit us hard. We probably would have been open about a month ago if it wasn’t for waiting for shelving, countertops and things to get here. It was challenging but we took the punches and got here.”

