Homestead Cycling Tour rolls through Gage County

The ninth annual Homestead Cycling Tour took to the trails Saturday morning with damp conditions for a bike ride on Chief Standing Bear Trail near Beatrice.

Approximately 150 registered cyclists chose distances from 15-72 miles on the crushed limestone trails surrounding Beatrice and crossing through Gage County.

The ride is hosted by the Big Blue Biking Club as a fundraiser to contribute to trail maintenance. The Homestead Trail and Conservation Association are responsible for the trail.

Colleen Schoneweis, co-organizer, said the distances are dependent on trail heads in Holmesville, Blue Springs, Barneston and Marysville, Kan. The Blue River Rail Trail group in Kansas assists with the turn-around stop in Marysville for the ride.

“We have people from Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska come to this ride," she said. "Most of the riders are from Lincoln and Omaha with only about 10 percent from the Beatrice area."

Karen Schlueter, of Beatrice, said once she got through the first few miles of the trail after the early morning rain, the conditions improved.

“I signed up for the 40 mile ride, but since the conditions improved and I’m feeling good, I may do the 72 miles," she said at the event. "Getting a later start makes a difference too. I want to go to the state line at least."

Joe Billesbach, co-organizer, said the event was not timed and people could ride in small groups or independently.

“We started off as strictly a road ride between Beatrice and Fairbury and down to Odell, but it was difficult to put on with our small group of volunteers because we had so many stops," he said. "Then it became more dangerous with the concern of distracted driving."

Pat Lorenze, of Lincoln, said he felt fortunate to have the trail available for cycling.

Jim Johnson, of Sabetha, Kan., said this was the first time he had participated in the Homestead Cycling Tour. He had previously used the trail for training and was impressed with the condition.

Cyclist were treated to pie and ice cream at the Barneston trail head and a free beer and pie at the finish at Stone Hollow Brewery in Beatrice.