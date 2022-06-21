Homestead Days 2022 schedule
Related to this story
Most Popular
Colleen Siebe has attended all of the Beatrice Bullets baseball games for the last four years, but in the previous few months her health has p…
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
A new set of luxury branded apartments will open on the lot left vacant by Store Kraft Manufacturing.
A man caught driving under suspension twice by Beatrice police in a few hours was placed under arrest early Monday morning.
Police arrested a man Saturday evening after investigating reports of a stolen vehicle in Beatrice.
In June 1972, Don Weaver opened the NAPA City Motor Supply at 612 Bell St. in Beatrice. On Friday, Greg Weaver, the second generation owner of…
When the weather got too warm, the kitchen and cafeteria of Southern High School would follow suit.
Several law enforcement agencies came together this week to do a compliance check of sex offenders in the area.
A Beatrice man was arrested early Monday morning after a burglary was reported around two miles west of Beatrice.
Two people were arrested for drug and weapons violations following an investigation by area law enforcement.