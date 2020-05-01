Homestead Days canceled due to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beatrice’s annual Homestead Days celebration scheduled for June 24-28 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Homestead Days parade alone could amass 13,000 attendees downtown, which raises concerns with social distancing.

Angie Bruna, Executive Director of the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce, said the Homestead Days Planning Committee started discussing changes to the event about a month ago.

This would have been the 37th year for Homestead Days in town, with Homestead National Monument holding a similar event called National Park Services’ Year of the Visitor program prior to 1984.

Bruna said the event has been moved due to flooding, but that to her knowledge Homestead Days has never been canceled before. She said it’s hard to determine how the cancellation will affect the local economy, as COVID-19 has already changed individuals’ shopping and traveling habits.

“We were hoping that this could be an announcement of ‘hey, we made it through COVID-19 and now we can come together again’, but we’re going to have to delay that celebration, hoping that we can come together this fall to still celebrate our community,” Bruna said.