Homestead Days events to return this week

Beatrice’s annual Homestead Days celebration is returning this week, with familiar favorites and new additions to entertain attendees around town.
A scaled-down version of Homestead Days was previously scheduled for last year, but considering the parade alone had amassed 13,000 attendees downtown, there were concerns with social distancing considering the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s very exciting to see Homestead Days come back in more of a normal, true fashion. Last year, we weren’t able to hold the event, so it’s very exciting to have things getting back to what we’d call ‘normal,’” Angie Bruna, Executive Director of the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “It’s a great weekend overall for the community, because not only do we see our community coming together and celebrating and getting to interact with each other again, but it’s also a great weekend for our businesses because the more people we bring to town, the more people we get into our storefronts.”
Bruna said a new thing the Chamber is doing this year is Homestead Days Passports, where people can pick up passports at the Chamber and get them stamped at participating locations and return them for a chance to win roughly $250 in Chamber Checks.
Chamber Checks are redeemable at Chamber Member businesses only, and brings business to those businesses that support the Beatrice Area.
The passport will be available during all of this week’s events, which start Wednesday, June 23 and ends Sunday, June 27.
On Wednesday, there will be an exhibit at the Gage County Museum from 10a.m.-4p.m., as well as the 12th annual Mopar Car Show at the Twin Rivers dealership at 5p.m., and the Jr. Mr. and Miss Homestead Days Talent Show at St. John Lutheran Church at 5:30p.m.
On Thursday, there will be the Beatrice Farmers Market at the Centenary United Methodist Church parking lot from 4-6:30p.m., a Chief Standing Bear Trail cycling tour starting at the Beatrice Water Park parking lot at 5:30p.m., a Ribfest at The Black Crow from 5-9p.m., and an official Homestead Days Kickoff event from 5:30-8:30p.m.
The kickoff will be on Fifth Street between Court and Ella streets, and includes the Chamber’s first Color Run at 5:30p.m., an ice cream social at 6p.m., a parade grand marshal announcement at 6:15p.m., and youth and adult divisions of the Little Tuggers Tractor Pull at 6:30p.m.
“So we’ll have the check-in and registration outside on Fifth Street between Court and Ella, and then the route will start there and head over to the trail, and then we’ll head out and back,” Bruna said about the run. “It’s about a two mile course. It will be a lot of fun. It’s not like a timed race by any means. It’s very family friendly. The point is to kick off Homestead Days celebrating, laughing, having a good time, playing in some color.”
At 8:30a.m. on Friday, the Mr. or Ms. Homesteader contest winner will be announced on KWBE 1450-AM. There will also be an interactive children’s performance of “V” the Cowgirl at Homestead National Historical Park at 10a.m. and 1p.m., the Beatrice Educational Foundation’s golf tournament at the Beatrice Country Club at 12p.m., family swim night at the Water Park from 5-8p.m., a Cruise Night downtown from 6-7:30p.m., and races at the Beatrice Speedway starting at 7:30p.m.
On Saturday, the Homestead Days parade along Court Street starts at 10a.m., followed by an Adult and Family kayak event starting at West Court Street Bridge at 11a.m., arts, games and activities in Charles Park from 12-5p.m., a “Cultivate Your Roots: Tell Your Tale” display in the Carnegie Building from 12:30-4p.m., and Main Street Beatrice’s Ribfest at Stone Hollow Brewery from 4:30-11:30p.m.
Main Street director Michael Sothan said this year’s Ribfest is sponsored by Security First Bank and Lammel Plumbing, and will include live music from Amarugia Ridge Runners of Kansas City, a beer garden, a funnel cake food truck, and barbecue from returning vendors Filley Bar and Grill and Totally Smoked BBQ of Fairbury, and newcomers Arley's Food Truck from Steinauer and Futher Muckers BBQ from Marysville, Kansas.
“We’re just really looking forward to getting together with the community again, and be able to provide a couple of events for Homestead Days, and certainly get Ribfest back and going after missing out on it last year,” Sothan said.
Events end Sunday, with several events at Chautauqua Park, including a JayHusker Auto Club swap meet and flea market starting at 8a.m., a JayHusker tractor show and antique gas engine display at from 9a.m.-6p.m., a classic and street rod car show from 12-4p.m., a JayHusker classic bicycle show from 12-4p.m., and classic and street rod car show awards at 4p.m. There will also be Nowear BMX live performances at Chautauqua at 11a.m., 1p.m., and 3p.m.
Bruna said the Chamber is thankful for all of the volunteer support and business sponsorships that help make Homestead’s events happen.
A full list of events can be found at beatricechamber.com/homestead-days
“Homestead Days is a great opportunity for the community to come together and invite our neighbors to town to showcase the community and celebrate and highlight our recent successes,” Sothan said. “Especially after the past year, it is important to bring everyone together and reestablish our old habits of getting out in the community for fun, to celebrate Beatrice, and to support our local businesses not just during Homestead Days but every day.”