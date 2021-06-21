Homestead Days events to return this week

“It’s very exciting to see Homestead Days come back in more of a normal, true fashion. Last year, we weren’t able to hold the event, so it’s very exciting to have things getting back to what we’d call ‘normal,’” Angie Bruna, Executive Director of the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “It’s a great weekend overall for the community, because not only do we see our community coming together and celebrating and getting to interact with each other again, but it’s also a great weekend for our businesses because the more people we bring to town, the more people we get into our storefronts.”