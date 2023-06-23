Stan Meyer will be the Grand Marshal in this year's Homestead Days Parade.

Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce Director Angie Bruna announced the Meyer as the chosen community member for the title on Thursday evening.

“Stan Meyer has been a business owner in our community for 50 years,” she said. “During that time he’s brought numerous businesses to town and supported multiple non-profit groups.”

Meyer has supported the K-9 unit for the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, made donations to the Community Food Pantry, Sheepgate Women’s Treatment Center, the Willow Pregnancy Resource Center and many others.

He has been a member of the Beatrice Noon Sertoma Club for over 40 years. He serves on the Advisory Board of the Beatrice Airport and is a member of the American Legion Riders.

Meyer said he was honored to have been chosen.

“This is an honor,” he said. “I didn’t deserve it, but I’m proud to serve. We are so blessed to be able to give back to our community.”

Stan and his wife, Judy, have enjoyed riding their motorcycle in the Homestead Days Parade, but this year will be riding the route as the Grand Marshal.