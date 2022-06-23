Homestead Days parade grand marshal announced

Laureen Riedesel, former director of the Beatrice Pubic Library, has been named the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Homestead Days parade by the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Laureen has played a vital role in the historical preservation of our Beatrice & Gage County community for decades," said Angie Bruna, Executive Director of the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce. "Her efforts have included over 25 years of dedication to various committees and boards including the Homestead Days committee, the Main Street Beatrice Board, Holiday Lighted Parade Committee, Friends of Homestead Board, and many more."

Riedesel retired as director of the Beatrice Public Library on Oct. 31, 2020 after 43 years of service to the community.

“I was so surprised when Angie called me with this news,” said Riedesel. “When we moved to Beatrice in 1977, my husband, Chuck, and I hoped it would become a home, but you don’t know. So this is an honor."

Riedesel said she is enjoying retirement, but continues to stay busy with positions on nine boards including the Welsh Heritage Center, the Gage County Historical Society and Main Street. She also continues to provide walking tours of Beatrice.

“There were so many things that I planned to do when I retired, but COVID changed all of that,” said Riedesel. “I didn't want to not be involved anymore," she said. "I wanted to be able to take time to do the things that I wanted to do."

Riedesel will be riding in a convertible towards the beginning of the Homestead Days Parade, which is at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

“Laureen's continued effort to preserve and restore Beatrice's history has played a key role in projects such as the historic Fifth Street project, the Carnegie Building restoration, and getting the Beatrice area listed on the Historical Register," Bruna said. “We would like to thank Laureen for her passion and commitment to Beatrice and Gage County by presenting her with this title."

