On Saturday morning, thousands of people gathered on Court Street in Beatrice to cheer and gather candy at the annual Homestead Day's parade.

The theme of Homestead Days this year is Cultivate Your Roots, Tell Your Tale, and several businesses, organizations, clubs and groups did just that with their parade floats.

There are several events planned through Sunday, a full list of which can be found at beatricechamber.com/homestead-days

