Six weeks of fundraising paid off as six candidates in the Mr. or Ms. Homesteader competition raised the most money ever during the event for …
Beatrice police arrested a man for drug violations while conducting a welfare check Thursday.
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
An improperly disposed of cigarette is believed to have caused a house fire on Bell Street Monday evening.
The Patriots of Gage County and other concerned citizens are hosting Governor Pete Ricketts at the 4 Generations Barn near Pickrell on Thursda…
On Saturday morning, thousands of people gathered on Court Street in Beatrice to cheer and gather candy at the annual Homestead Day's parade.
Home Instead Senior Care in Beatrice celebrated summer and the start of Homestead Days on Wednesday with a caregiver appreciation barbeque.
Six girls competed in the Jr. Homestead Days Talent Show Wednesday evening at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
More than 100 people attended a town hall in rural Gage County to hear Gov. Pete Ricketts warn about a potential loss of land rights under the…