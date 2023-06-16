The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce is in the final stages of planning and preparations for the 45th Annual Homestead Days.

Activities kick off on Tuesday and each of the following days are full of events in Beatrice and at the Homestead National Historical Park. A full schedule of events is available online at beatricechamber.com/homestead-days

Chamber Director Angie Bruna said the committee has been working since last August to prepare for this year’s event.

“We’re doing some throw-back events this year,” she said.

Approximately 500 yellow rubber ducks have been sold for the race that is scheduled Sunday afternoon. Bruna said the plan is to release the ducks on the West Court Blue River Bridge and will finish near the Veteran’s Memorial Park. However, because of the possibility of low water there are a few options available.

Prizes will be awarded for the first nine ducks that cross the finish line.

The duck races haven’t been done in at least 20 years.

Another throwback event is Friday evening at the Beatrice High School. The Family Fun Night begins at 5:30 p.m. and will have activities such as face painting, carnival games, music, and races. The event is free and open to the public.

The Homestead Days Fireworks Pyro Musical by CNC Fireworks will be at 9:45 p.m. at the Beatrice High School.

In addition to the parade on Saturday, there will be Arts in the Park with games and activities in Charles Park from noon to 4 p.m. The first 100 kids will get a free tie-dye shirt.

“There are so many fun things happening during Homestead Days,” Bruna said. “My favorite thing about the week of activities is not specifically in the program. It’s the comradery and the spirit in the air. One of the best things is seeing the positivity. Everyone has a smile on their face. There’s no word. It’s a feeling.”

Bruna said there are so many people who contribute to the event.

“It takes a lot of people,” she said. “It is truly a whole community effort.”

Volunteers are needed throughout the weekend. Call the Chamber at 402-223-2338 for more details.

Updates and additional events can also be found on the Homestead Days Beatrice Facebook page.