Homestead displays art inspired by the prairie

For more than a decade, artists have been traveling to Gage County to draw inspiration from the prairie as part of the Artist in Residence program at Homestead National Historical Park.
For the first time, a collection of work from these artists is on display to the public.
“We’ve had the artist in residence program since 2009 and we hadn’t really done a large exhibition covering the works that they’ve produced,” said park ranger Amy Neumann. “We’ve had a few displayed, but we wanted to showcase the different variety, inspirations and mediums of things that were produced by artists over the years.”
The exhibit, “Art in the Park: Homestead Through the Eyes of Artists in Residence” is now on display at the Homestead’s education center. The exhibit contains a wide range of media, including paintings, quilts, a musical composition and more. All the pieces in this exhibit were created by different artists who spent time in the park as part of the program.
The exhibit consists of 19 different pieces that feature a variety of styles, including a music piece that plays in the Homestead’s education center.
“My biggest thing was that I did want a variety of pieces,” Neumann said. “We have a lot of paintings so I wanted to make sure we had a variety of things, not having more than one of a certain medium and showing the different inspirations. We do have a lot related to the prairie. We wanted to cover the whole history that the park represents.”
The Artist in Residence program offers a chance for artists to stay at the National Park site west of Beatrice for a few weeks while they work. In return, they gift a piece of art to Homestead, and also host a public program where they talk about their experience and coach those in attendance to make their own art.
Neumann added that the Artist in Residence program was significantly scaled back last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and only two artists participated, one who came before the pandemic struck and another who was from Omaha.
Hunter Hendricks, who coordinates the Artist in Residence program at Homestead, said he’s expecting the program to return this year with a full slate of artists bound for the prairie.
“Last year things were put on hold because of the pandemic and because the program involves housing in the park,” he said. “We at this time do have guidance that says we can move forward with housing in the park. Because of that the Artist in Residence program is moving forward. We’re looking at having about 10-11 artists throughout the year starting in late April through October. We have all sorts of artists this year, from photographers, a poet and mixed media artists working with wood sculptures and things like that.”
Hendricks noted that while the program will be held this year, it was still being evaluated if there will be programs for the public with the artists.