Homestead displays art inspired by the prairie

The Artist in Residence program offers a chance for artists to stay at the National Park site west of Beatrice for a few weeks while they work. In return, they gift a piece of art to Homestead, and also host a public program where they talk about their experience and coach those in attendance to make their own art.

Neumann added that the Artist in Residence program was significantly scaled back last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and only two artists participated, one who came before the pandemic struck and another who was from Omaha.

Hunter Hendricks, who coordinates the Artist in Residence program at Homestead, said he’s expecting the program to return this year with a full slate of artists bound for the prairie.

“Last year things were put on hold because of the pandemic and because the program involves housing in the park,” he said. “We at this time do have guidance that says we can move forward with housing in the park. Because of that the Artist in Residence program is moving forward. We’re looking at having about 10-11 artists throughout the year starting in late April through October. We have all sorts of artists this year, from photographers, a poet and mixed media artists working with wood sculptures and things like that.”