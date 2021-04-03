Homestead gets signage to reflect new Historic Park name

It’s been a few months since Homestead National Monument of America was officially renamed to Homestead National Historical Park, and the site is starting to install displays with its new name.
Last week, the pin letters on the Education and Heritage centers were changed, which is just part of the ongoing process Park Superintendent Mark Engler said Homestead will eventually make.
“We have paper products, brochures and other materials that we’re waiting to use up or repurpose or to modify…We’re also looking for those places on the internet, with digital media sites, where we’ve been going in and changing those, as well,” Engler said.
Engler said he’s glad that the pin letters have changed, as its one of the first places visitors see Homestead’s name upon entering the park.
Signs leading visitors to Homestead will eventually need to be changed, as well.
“After taking a visitor survey over 10 years ago, we learned from first times visitors that well over 80% of those individuals found our name confusing,” Engler said. “They were coming to Homestead looking for a plaque or statute, looking for some sort of a monument. For all of us that have been to Homestead, we know that it’s a dynamic place. There are multiple things to do, there are multiple places to visit, and with that it has a dynamic story. So we’re grateful that the Friends of Homestead, local leaders, state leaders and the Nebraska congressional delegation recognized that, too.”
The National Park Service site features a heritage museum, education center, hiking trails and 100 acres of restored tallgrass prairie. And, as the name suggests, the park highlights the Homestead Act of 1862, which was in effect for 123 years and gave away 10 percent of the land in the U.S.
By the time the Homestead Act ended, more than 270 million acres were distributed, and there were approximately four million claims for land filed. The first homestead claim was by Daniel Freeman on land where Homestead is now located.
Homestead attracted an estimated 61,000 visitors in 2019 alone, and 70,000 visitors to Gage County in 2018. The previous year eclipsed all others when an all-time attendance record of 123,400 visitors was set in 2017.
“We’re excited to see the process start,” Engler said. “We know that park visitors and other individuals and groups in the community have been looking forward for this process to start, too.”