Homestead gets signage to reflect new Historic Park name

It’s been a few months since Homestead National Monument of America was officially renamed to Homestead National Historical Park, and the site is starting to install displays with its new name.

Last week, the pin letters on the Education and Heritage centers were changed, which is just part of the ongoing process Park Superintendent Mark Engler said Homestead will eventually make.

“We have paper products, brochures and other materials that we’re waiting to use up or repurpose or to modify…We’re also looking for those places on the internet, with digital media sites, where we’ve been going in and changing those, as well,” Engler said.

Engler said he’s glad that the pin letters have changed, as its one of the first places visitors see Homestead’s name upon entering the park.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Signs leading visitors to Homestead will eventually need to be changed, as well.