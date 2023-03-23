The Homestead Harmonizers will be singing folk songs and sea shanties at their spring concerts on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon at the Hevelone Center.

In addition, an afterglow will be offered after the Saturday evening performance.

Director Scott Spilker said a lot of people will recognize the selections they are planning to perform.

“The Wellerman” was a TikTok sensation in 2021,” he said. “Simple Gifts” is a Shaker folk song that we will be doing and is one of my favorite numbers.”

Fleet Street is a quartet from the St. Louis, Mo. that will be guests at both concerts. In 2022 the quartet placed 15th in international competition. Last weekend the group won the district competition in Iowa City, Iowa.

One of the members lives in Lincoln and teaches music at Lincoln East High School.

Show chairman Randy Fischer said they were an exceptional quartet.

“They will make the concerts even more special,” he said.

The afterglow for Saturday evening will be an option for attendees for an additional $3.

“In the commons area after the concert will be a time of fellowship and relaxing with cookies and ice cream. It’s a relaxing time and there will be more entertainment.”

Fischer said he’s been involved with the Homestead Harmonizers for 27 years.

“We’re kind of a family and we have a lot of fun,” he said.

Members of the Barbershop Harmony Society, the Homestead Harmonizers practice every Monday evening at the Presbyterian Church in Beatrice at 7:45 p.m. Interested men are welcome to attend. More information can be found on the Facebook page or by contacting any of the Harmonizers members.

The master of ceremonies will be KWBE host Dave Niedfeldt.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at Security First or Pinnacle Bank for $10. There will also be tickets for $12 at the door prior to the show. Persons 18 and under are free.