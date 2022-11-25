Homestead Harmonizers prepare for Christmas concert

The Homestead Harmonizers will present their Christmas concert on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Hevelone Center.

The theme of this year’s event will be “My favorite Christmas.”

Larry Edgar, a member of the Homestead Harmonizers, said that some of the members will share some memories of their favorite Christmas between songs during the concert.

“We’ve done something like that before,” he said. “One guy talked about his wife joining him overseas at Christmas during the Korean War.”

The Southeast Nebraska Community Band will be the guest performers near intermission.

The 45 member barbershop men’s harmony group was chartered in 1988. Approximately, 36 of the members practice every Monday evening. Scott Spilker has served as the Director for approximately 20 years.

“We’re a group of guys who love to sing, but beyond that we’re family.”

Daryl Baker, a member of the Homestead Harmonizers, said he enjoys the camaraderie.

“We’re a unique chorus even to our district,” Edgar said. “We try to be an entertaining group and have fun.”

The Homestead Harmonizers have an annual spring concert and participate in the five state district every year in October. They also perform at community events throughout the year.

Some of their most memorable performances have been during the flag ceremony at Mt. Rushmore, South Dakota and in 2012 they sang the National Anthem at Wrigley Field before a Chicago Cubs game.

“We’re doing something totally different for tickets this year,” he said. “It’s a freewill donation and the proceeds, after expenses, are being donated to the Beatrice Community Food Pantry.”

“We’ve been blessed financially throughout the years and want to give back to the community.”