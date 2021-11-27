Homestead Harmonizers prepare for Sunday concert

The Homestead Harmonizers met at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Around 30 men pooled into the downstairs of the First Presbyterian Church, chatting and warming up their vocal chords for another night of practice.

They prepared for their “Christmas Memories” concert on Sunday, Nov. 28 in the Hevelone Center. When they started singing, it’s like a light switched on in their posture, on their faces.

From the way they stood, confident and shining with no sign nervousness, you wouldn’t know they had a major concert in under a week, that it was crunch time. They joked and teased and laughed when they weren’t singing. They smiled and clapped and danced when they were.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Lucas Proffitt, a member from Lincoln said. “It’s been really great. I think, even if you don’t have a music background, it’s a great group to join, just to enjoy music and have fun.”

The Christmas concert, which will be the 11th of its kind for the Harmonizers, will run from 2:30-4:15 p.m. They will sing Christmas carols in their vintage close four-part harmony style and will be joined by the EPIC Vocal Ensemble, a mixed vocal group, from the Lincoln Berean Church.

The roots of the Homestead Harmonizers run deep in the Beatrice area. They were issued a charter to operate a barbershop chorus in Beatrice in December of 1988 by The Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America.

Dick Timmerman, an original charter member, said he left Beatrice for about thirty years. In that time, he joined several choirs, but they never provided the same sense of home he found in the Homestead Harmonizers. Recently, Timmerman returned to the Beatrice area.

“This was the first thing I looked up,” he said. “It’s an extended family. It’s a fellowship. We have fun when we’re performing, and people see that.”

Timmerman said their joy spills over into the lives of community members.

“Music helps us live longer,” he said.

The incoming president of the Homestead Harmonizers, Mark Pinkerton, said the Harmonizers also spreads joy by helping out when and where they can.

“We look at ourselves as a community service group,” Pinkerton said.

The Harmonizers sometimes stand in for area church choirs in the summer, and they sing at several events, including the Courthouse Lighting Event and the Holiday Lighted Parade. During the holiday season, they also go around caroling.

“When we go caroling, the people look for us to be there,” chorus manager Darryl Baker said. “They want us to be there.”

Baker said he is excited to have the concert in-person. The COVID-19 pandemic kept them from a couple of performances, cancelling last year’s Christmas concert after the Hevelone Center temporarily shut its doors.

“The Harmonizers always look forward to this concert,” member Larry Edgar said. “This is a good way to kick off the music season … We just want to convey that message of love and fellowship and reaching out to our community.”

The Harmonizers meet for practice every Monday evening at the First Presbyterian Church in Beatrice and require no audition for entry. Tickets to the show are $10 for adults and free for kids 18 and under. Edgar said tickets will be up for sale at the doors of the Hevelone Center at 1:30 p.m. before the show.

