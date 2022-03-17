Homestead Harmonizers ready for weekend program

When you watch the Homestead Harmonizers practice or perform, one thing immediately becomes clear: They love what they’re doing.

You can see it in the grins stretched across their faces, in the rise and fall of their brows and the way their bodies sway to the music.

A conversation of gestures and voices begins between the 30-man chorus and the director, Scott Spilker. When Spilker pulls, they give. When he crouches, their voices stoop as if to hide. Every movement reflects from Spilker to the chorus to the audience. Perhaps conscious of the March 19 and 20 concert theme, “Workin’ for a Livin,’” the men put their backs into it.

The Homestead Harmonizers spring program will take place at the Hevelone Center on Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Gene Lauritsen joined the barbershop style chorus five months ago after many years of consideration.

“I’ve been invited several times. But I just didn’t get over the hump until I committed and said, ‘I’m gonna watch these guys sing,’” Lauritsen said. “I saw how much fun they were having. And their music quality. When you hear their pitch, it’s just something to wrap yourself around. When you hear the tone from these guys’ voices, you just want to be a part of it… I didn’t know I would feel this way, but the joy you find in singing is contagious.”

For Chris Washburn, the newest member of the group, joy and singing are practically inseparable.

“Singing is one of those things you can either have joy and sing or you can sing and have joy,” Washburn, who joined three months ago, said. “They kind of go together.”

That joy, according to Lauritsen, can break through the gray walls of a monotonous day.

“You can come in here feeling average, and you’ll leave feeling better than average,” he said. “And that’s what makes you want to come back.”

Art Moore moved to the area after retiring from his position as a minister in a Missouri town. He said the Homestead Harmonizers have been a valuable part of finding his home here.

“The group of guys are so great, and there’s a lot of interaction,” Moore said. “I’ve gotten to meet a lot of people in the community I wouldn’t have. And that’s a big part of being in a community.”

The “Workin’ for a Livin’” concert will showcase a number of classic work songs. Washburn and Lauritsen said the theme especially resonated with them.

“That’s what I’ve been all my life,” Washburn said. “You know, I work with tools. Come home with dirty hands, dirt under my fingernails. And a lot of these guys are the same way. So to be able to sing about it and have a bunch of theme songs around that idea, it really fits the group.”

Adult tickets for the Saturday and Sunday concerts cost $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Admission is free for those 18 and under.

