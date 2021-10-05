Homestead harvests seeds to help restore portion of tallgrass prairie

Christensen explained that there’s over 500 naturalists in the state and that they receive their certification through a certain number of educational and field hours. She said in order to keep their certification every year, they have to do continuing educational and volunteer hours.

“I’m just interested in seed collection and the process of taking native seeds and redistributing them as a way of prairie management,” Christensen said. “I have an interest in prairie management, and it was a great opportunity where I could help volunteer, but also educate myself too.”

Christensen said the seed collection was her second time experiencing Homestead, and that she plans to continue volunteering there in the future.

Korgie said due to a prescribed burn at Homestead later this fall, taking place near where these seeds will be sown, she’s not sure when exactly they will be planted. She said the plan is to do it over the winter, so roots and sprouts can start forming by the spring.

“I find it very interesting that this parcel of land started as tallgrass prairie, then it was turned into a farm, and the National Parks Service restored it to tallgrass prairie. They did a lot of different methods to try to get this prairie back to the glory it once was. An unbroken prairie. It has over 200 different species of plants, flowers and grasses. Utilizing these plants that we already have and the seed that we already have is just encouraging nature’s process...This is just a wonderful ecosystem that is supposed to be here, and I think it’s fabulous to be a part of helping it survive in this special place that we call Homestead National Historical Park.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.