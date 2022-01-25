Homestead History: Park showcases railroad exhibit

A golden spike driven to connect rail to wood in Utah’s Promontory Point marked the end of one era and the beginning of another.

No longer would pioneers need to risk long months rolling on wagons through the plains. The stagecoach, once a staple of westward expansion, became the train car, carrying goods and people across vast distances in days.

Homestead National Historical Park is putting on an exhibit, titled “Perspectives on Promontory,” until the end of February to showcase the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad in 1869.

Jonathan Fairchild, the Park’s historian, said the railroad changed the lives of millions of people in the United States.

“When you think early settlers coming out West, you think of the Oregon Trail,” Fairchild said. “But that took a long time and was dangerous. By the 1860s and 1870s, more and more people were taking the railroads to get out homesteading. When you’re talking about Nebraska history and further West, most homesteaders are actually taking railroads to get close to where they’re homesteading.”

Fairchild said the railroad could make the passage of people and goods more efficient. But the railroad also brought troubles of its own. For many homesteading farmers, railroad companies became price-gougers, set on turning as much profit as they could at the expense of small landowners. The tension between these landed laborers and the railroad conglomerations led to movements like the Populist Party, Fairchild said.

Fairchild said the railroad could also spell doom for those communities it passed over. He pointed to Nicodemus, a primarily black homesteader settlement in northern Kansas.

“When they were created, first they were hoping that they could be the county seat,” he said. “If you’re the county seat, your chance of being a successful community goes way up. But they got passed by for the county seat. Then they thought, ‘Okay if we can’t get the county seat, we can for sure get the railroad, right?’ And they end up getting passed up for the railroad. And just a few years later, the community goes from hundreds of people to, it’s still around today, but it’s very small compared to the town that got the county seat and the railroad.”

The exhibit includes several photos from the Golden Spike ceremony, which celebrated the joining of the Central Pacific and Union Pacific railroads, alongside meticulously researched captions.

Tim Colyer, the Park’s acting superintendent, said exhibits like “Perspectives on Promontory” help connect the Park to people in the community.

“One of the neat things about Jon and other members of our staff rotating these exhibits is every different exhibit kind of brings in a different interest group,” Colyer said. “…Every different display we have generates interest in a different cross-section of society and helps us connect them to Homestead’s story.”

Fairchild said this history is more than just another story; it continues to shape us today.

“When you think about it being 150 years ago, it seems impossibly distant,” he said. “But it’s the roots of our communities. It’s the roots of Nebraska, where we came from and where we’re going.”

The exhibit is open during the Park’s regular hours of operation. The exhibit’s images come from the Council Bluffs Union Pacific Railroad, and financial support came from the Leigh M. Coffin Foundation. For more information, you can contact the Park’s office at 402-223-3514.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0