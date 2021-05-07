Homestead holds annual bird walk

On Friday morning, the clear, sunny weather at Homestead National Historical Park proved optimal for the park’s annual bird walk.
The public was invited to walk the trails with Resource Management Specialist Jesse Bolli to count how many bird species they could see or hear.
“It’s something that I’ve had really, really awesome birders with me, and I’ve had people who’ve had no experience in it,” Bolli said. “It’s fun for everyone. Birding is a great group activity. You get to share knowledge between everyone. It’s just kind of a quiet stroll through the prairie.”
Bolli said Homestead has been doing bird walks for over 15 years, and that they typically have them the first weekend of both May and June. He said Homestead is a good place for seeing a variety of birds, due to the grassland, creek and forested areas near the Education Center, and that the consistency of bird walks helps Homestead get a rough idea of how species numbers are changing over time.
“But also, I think more importantly, it’s just getting people so that they can recognize the birds that are in our community,” Bolli said. “For people to want to conserve something, they need to know what’s out there. It’s fun to see colorful birds, but once you know the names of those colorful birds, and you know kind of the habits of those birds, it’s more enjoyable.”
One of the attendees, Lyndon Wiegand, said he’s somewhere between being a new and being a pro bird watcher. He said he’s been to Homestead’s bird walks before, and that he likes being in nature and watching the birds.
“You just never know what you’re going to find,” Bolli said. “And just being outside is relaxing. Start simple. But also, I think it really is much more enjoyable as a group activity. Because you see that little flash. If you were trying to look through a bird book or an app to try to figure out that was a towhee, that would take forever. I think it really is good to have a mentor and go on a few bird walks.”
For beginner bird watchers, Bolli suggested setting small, realistic goals.
“Each year, add one bird to the library in your head,” Bolli said. “Get where you know that bird really well. Start with maybe the robin. Get where you actually know the song of the robin. Then add the house wren. Get where you really know the common birds, and just start adding so that way when something different does show up, you know it’s different and you can kind of focus in on that bird. But don’t get frustrated. Knowing that it’s a sparrow is fine. You don’t need to know that it’s a chipping sparrow. Eventually you’ll get where you want to know that, because it’s kind of addictive, but start simple and make it enjoyable.”
By the end of the walk, roughly 20 different species of birds were observed, including the Canada goose, the mourning dove, the American goldfinch, the Baltimore oriole and the red-winged blackbird.
Homestead’s other bird walks are scheduled for Saturday, May 8, Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5 at 8a.m.
Homestead is also having a Critter Count BioBlitz event on Saturday, May 15, which will include a bird walk starting at 7a.m., followed by a plant walk and a bug walk.
“So again, just getting people out there and getting them to see what’s in their backyard,” Bolli said. “If they know what’s out there, hopefully they gain a greater appreciation, and they work more to conserve the resources of the park and their neighborhood.”
More information about the events, as well as the animals at Homestead, can be found at nps.gov/home/index.htm