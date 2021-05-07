Homestead holds annual bird walk

One of the attendees, Lyndon Wiegand, said he’s somewhere between being a new and being a pro bird watcher. He said he’s been to Homestead’s bird walks before, and that he likes being in nature and watching the birds.

“You just never know what you’re going to find,” Bolli said. “And just being outside is relaxing. Start simple. But also, I think it really is much more enjoyable as a group activity. Because you see that little flash. If you were trying to look through a bird book or an app to try to figure out that was a towhee, that would take forever. I think it really is good to have a mentor and go on a few bird walks.”

For beginner bird watchers, Bolli suggested setting small, realistic goals.

“Each year, add one bird to the library in your head,” Bolli said. “Get where you know that bird really well. Start with maybe the robin. Get where you actually know the song of the robin. Then add the house wren. Get where you really know the common birds, and just start adding so that way when something different does show up, you know it’s different and you can kind of focus in on that bird. But don’t get frustrated. Knowing that it’s a sparrow is fine. You don’t need to know that it’s a chipping sparrow. Eventually you’ll get where you want to know that, because it’s kind of addictive, but start simple and make it enjoyable.”