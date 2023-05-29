Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Homestead Historical Park hosted the Annual Tallgrass Prairie Fiddle Festival and Competition on Saturday afternoon under the shade of the trees at the Education Center.

Park Ranger Amber Kirkendall said park has been hosting the event for over 20 years.

“Music played a significant role in the lives of the homesteaders and specifically the fiddle,” she said.

The festival was sponsored by Leigh F., Jane M., and Leigh M. Coffin Foundation.

“Leigh F. Coffin’s great-grandparents were homesteaders on Cub Creek, and he was raised to value the fiddle and was taught to play at a young age,” she noted. “To have the festival on the banks of Cub Creek is a neat way to celebrate that tradition.”

A workshop led by Terry Keefe was offered in the morning.

Keefe of Lincoln has been performing music professionally for over 45 years in a variety of genres and in numerous ensembles. Keefe has won awards in musical competitions, including the Midwest Fiddle Championship.

Keefe said fiddle music is very exciting.

“What is not exciting about fiddle music,” he said. “There’s something about fiddle music. It’s accessible, authentic and it can be complex.”

Also leading the festival was Chris Sayre and Steve Hanson from Lincoln. Both have been working as musicians for over 50 years.

"It can be simple or complex," Hanson said. "It is challenging."

“We have a lot of fun,” Sayre added

There are three main divisions of competition. The Junior Division is for people who have played the fiddle for less than five years. The Senior Division is for people who have played for five years or longer, and the Legends Division is for people who have previously won first in the Senior Division at the festival.

Several families spread blankets on the ground and had a picnic while listening to the fiddle music.