Homestead hosts annual spelling bee

Six children and four adults participated in the annual Labor Day Spelling Bee held at the Homestead National Historical Park's Freeman School on Monday morning.

An ice cream social was also held at the end of the contest.

Jonathan Fairchild with Homestead National Historical Park, said one-room schools, such as the Freeman School, were a big part of homesteader life.

“Often the school was one of the first permanent structures in the community," he said. "Not only was education important to the homesteaders, but they often used the school for quilting bees, church services and other community events."

The Freeman School or District 21 was open from 1872-1967.

“When it closed it was the longest continuously operating one-room school in Nebraska,” said Fairchild. “We have the ice cream social to celebrate and recognize the importance of the community."

The trophies and the ice cream were sponsored by Friends of the Homestead.

Vince Sausar, of Omaha, won the under 7 division of the spelling bee with the word “bed.”

Mitchell Sausar, of Omaha, won the 7-9 age division spelling the word “large.”

Tony Sausar, of Omaha, won the 10-15 age division with the word “dessert.”

The Sausar family saw the event online and decided to visit the Homestead National Historical Park on their day out of school. All four of the children in the family participated in the event. They attend St. Wenceslaus School in Omaha.

Tony said his mom is an English teacher and everyone in the family likes to read.

Wayne Schaber, of Lincoln, was the winner in the adult division. His final word was “apostrophe.”

Schaber said he enjoys reading and although this was his first year competing at the Freeman School, he had been involved in spelling bees since he was a child.

He said that he was visiting his girlfriend’s family in Beatrice for the weekend.

Everyone enjoyed ice cream following the event before visiting other areas at the Homestead National Historical Park.