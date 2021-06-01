Homestead hosts art exhibit discussing Nebraska heritage

Celebrating Nebraska history and familial roots are the main themes of the latest exhibit in Homestead National Historical Park’s education center.

Entitled “Nebraska Roots," the exhibit was created by Impact Nebraska artists and uses a variety of media to depict childhood memories, generations of families, taking things for granted, and roots, both metaphorical and literal.

Homestead’s historian, Jon Fairchild, noted that Impact Nebraska’s exhibit on Willa Cather was previously displayed at Homestead a couple of years ago. He said overall, the “Nebraska Roots” exhibit shows different interpretations of what it means to be a Nebraskan.

“We also thought it would be a great tie-in for not just talking about Homestead, which is so important here in Nebraska, but also with our theme for the year talking about finding your homesteading roots here at the park,” Fairchild said.

Park Superintendent Mark Engler said he thinks while some of the pieces reflect on the past, others are more contemporary and bring Nebraska history to the present day.