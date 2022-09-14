Homestead hosts artist in residence participant

Anne Miller-Strandoo, a lifelong resident of Washington with Midwest roots, is the current artist in residence at the Homestead National Historical Park.

She specializes in watercolor painting.

“Painting is something that I’ve always liked," Miller-Strandoo said. "You know we all painted in Kindergarten, but I guess I never stopped.

Miller-Strandoo said when she had choice of electives in high school and junior high, she had always gravitated towards art. She said she did not have an aptitude towards sports as a participant, but felt comfortable in the art room.

“My art teachers were kind of mentors and were always encouraging," said Miller-Strandoo. “I changed my major in college several times and after graduation in something else, I went back to art school.

“I took my first watercolor class when my kids were little and I needed some kind of creative outlet. I just loved it. I’ve been doing it since that class. It’s my main thing.”

Miller-Strandoo says she does other types of art and painting, as well.

Miller-Strandoo will be doing a presentation on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Homestead's education center.

She said she will talk about her background and why she specifically wanted to do the residency project at the Homestead. Miller-Strandoo noted that she will share how her work has changed over the years and some of her influences and examples of her work during the presentation.

“A lot of people say, 'I wish I could do that.'" Miller-Strandoo said. I just want to tell that “You can if you want to.” They’re work doesn’t have to look anything like anyone else’s. Art is great outlet and a great place to go. Art is a process, even if you don’t like what you make, it’s very therapeutic and I would encourage anyone to try it."

Miller-Strandoo said that she works full-time in Seattle as a paralegal and has never done an Artist in Residency program, but specifically applied to the Homestead in 2019.

“My parents are from the Midwest. My dad is from Topeka and my mom is from Missouri. I wanted to be in this area and near where they came from,” said Miller-Strandoo.

Anne said her husband will be joining her at the end of her trip to Nebraska and they plan to go to Kansas and Missouri to do some genealogy work prior to returning to Washington.

For more information and to view examples of her work, visit www.millerstrandoo.com.