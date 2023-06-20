Karl Woodmansey of Dallas, Texas is the current artist in residence at the Homestead National Historical Park.

Woodmansey is an endodontist, educator and artist.

“I’m an amateur artist and still learning,” he said. “But I’ve been doing art since I was coloring at 5-years-old. This program gives me the opportunity to focus on painting. I’m working on a monochromatic night image today. I’ve never done that before.”

He said he’s never sold art and never taken a class, but paints because he enjoys it.

In April he returned from a five-month trip from Nepal where he taught endodontics as a Fulbright Scholar. He spent a week in June in Turkey. He’s also spent time in Japan.

He’s retired from the Air Force Reserve.

He teaches, practices as an endodontist a few days a month, and works as a contractor regularly.

“I’m not just one thing,” he said. “I gravitate towards watercolors, but I also do pencil sketches, charcoal, colored chalk, pen and ink. I like the challenge of trying to improve. I do this for myself.”

Manager of Interpretation and Resources Amy Genke said this is Homestead’s 14th year offering artists the opportunity to live at the park and create works of art inspired by the Homestead story and its environment.

Woodmansey said the park appeals to him because three of the four sets of his grandparents were homesteaders in Montana.

The Air B&B where he is staying is a part of his experience.

“It’s a lot like the ranch house in Montana," he said. "It’s that same 1920’s vintage and even has the same smell.”

He noted that he was enjoying his first time as an artist-in-residence.

“This park has layers, and you have to be patient and find them.”

He is planning to spend time in August at some fire lookout towers in Montana.

"It's picturesque," he said. "I'm about living my life and finding things to enjoy and entertain myself."

Park Superintendent Betty Boyko said the program brings forth new perspectives.

“The artist in residence program is a wonderful program that brings forth new perspectives of the park," she said. "It allows not only the artists but park visitors an opportunity to connect with different themes and areas of the park, through the art created during the residencies.”