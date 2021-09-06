Homestead hosts car show

Cars and trucks from the Homestead Era were on display at the Homestead National Historical Park on Sunday.
Amber Kirkendall, a park ranger and volunteer coordinator at Homestead, said they wanted to display vehicles from the Homestead Era.
“It really started during the Civil War, but really didn’t end until 1986. The car show was so that people could visualize all of the changes through the years,” Kirkendall said.
“When people think of the Homestead Era they think of horse-drawn carriages, but that era really lasted 123 years. These vehicles exemplify that time and how important they were to the success of homesteaders,” said Mark Engler, Superintendent of the Homestead National Historical Park.
Gayle Hanshaw, of Lincoln, had been bringing his Model A through the Homestead Days parade for several years and then coming out to the park.
“Mark and I started talking about a car show about 10 years ago,” Hanshaw said. “We’ve been planning and organizing this event for seven years, but this is only our fifth year of holding it. A couple years we’ve had inclement weather and last year we weren’t able to because of the pandemic, but we’re trying to regain momentum. This year our attendance is not as good as it has been."
Hanshaw said he is a product of the 50s and hot rodding began to grow after World War II.
“I’m kind of a gear head and just like to see the old cars. What was popular at the time was the Model A. Most people gravitate toward the cars that were popular during their teens,” said Hanshaw.
Dale Meyer of Beatrice displayed his 1930 Ford Model A Sport Coupe with a rumble seat at the car show.
“This car was my father-in-law’s wedding car. His father had bought it brand new and gave it him. He had three girls and it was, of course, too small so he gave it to his uncle in Plymouth. He had it until he passed away.”
“I was a senior in high school when I bought the car in September 1963 for $500. I was dating his daughter and we were married in September 1965. So this car has always been in our family.”
“My son and grandson took it all apart in 2015. It was in excellent shape, but we had it painted,” Meyer said.
“I also have a 1965 Ford Galaxy 500 that was practically new when I bought it. I take that to car shows too,” said Meyer.
Meyer also put together eight Singer Sewing Machine tractors that were on display in the Education Center at the Homestead during the Labor Day weekend.