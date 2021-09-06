Homestead hosts car show

Cars and trucks from the Homestead Era were on display at the Homestead National Historical Park on Sunday.

Amber Kirkendall, a park ranger and volunteer coordinator at Homestead, said they wanted to display vehicles from the Homestead Era.

“It really started during the Civil War, but really didn’t end until 1986. The car show was so that people could visualize all of the changes through the years,” Kirkendall said.

“When people think of the Homestead Era they think of horse-drawn carriages, but that era really lasted 123 years. These vehicles exemplify that time and how important they were to the success of homesteaders,” said Mark Engler, Superintendent of the Homestead National Historical Park.

Gayle Hanshaw, of Lincoln, had been bringing his Model A through the Homestead Days parade for several years and then coming out to the park.

“Mark and I started talking about a car show about 10 years ago,” Hanshaw said. “We’ve been planning and organizing this event for seven years, but this is only our fifth year of holding it. A couple years we’ve had inclement weather and last year we weren’t able to because of the pandemic, but we’re trying to regain momentum. This year our attendance is not as good as it has been."

