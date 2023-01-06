Homestead hosts film series

BEATRICE, Neb. – Homestead National Historical Park is celebrating the stories of Homesteaders through film. Films will be shown at the Education Center at 2 p.m. on weekend days in January.

January 7 and 8, 2023 at 2 p.m., Solomon Butcher: Frontier Photographer

This Nebraska Public Media Original explores the work of Solomon D. Butcher, a photographer in the late 1880’s who set out to capture images of Custer County, Nebraska.

January 14 and 15, 2023 at 2 p.m. Keepers of the Land

This Montana PBS production follows three Montana families still living and working the land their ancestors homesteaded.

January 21 and 22 at 2 p.m. Colorado Experience: Hutchinson Homestead and Ranch

This Rocky Mountain PBS program explores the ranch that has been in the family for seven generations.

January 28 and 29 at 2 p.m. Homesteading

This Prairie Public Program (a collaboration between North Dakota Council on Arts and Humanities Council and the Minnesota Arts and Cultural and Minnesota Heritage Fund) uses primary sources to paint a picture of the people who homesteaded North Dakota.

Admission to Homestead National Historical Park and all events is free.

For information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at (402) 223-3514 or amber_kirkendall@nps.gov.