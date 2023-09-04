Visitors to the Homestead National Historical Park on Saturday participated in the Living History Extravaganza.

This year the Lewis and Clark Visitor Center from Nebraska City was a partner in the day’s events.

Park Ranger Amber Kirkendall said it was very exciting to have the center be at the park as a partner in the living history day.

“We tell the story of the Homestead Act,” she said. “But we see the roots of the Homestead Act all the way at the founding of the nation. So we wanted people to see firsthand some of those experiences.

“This is a really hands-on event.”

Lewis and Clark Visitor Center Executive Director Doug Friedli said they were pleased to be a part of the event.

“We are really pleased to be here,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to expose people to some concepts or brush up on their history.”

In the Education Center craft demonstrations were set up inside the building. Children and families were able to make their own button toy, cornhusk doll, spin wool and help with making butter. Demonstrations in marble blowing, tatting and pelt making were a part of the event.

Volunteer Jan Goracke showed some visitors the zither. The zither is a musical instrument that was small, portable and used during pioneer days.

“It was small and portable so they could pack it in the wagon easily,” she said. “They would often come together in the evening and play music. Music and community were important to homesteaders.”

Park Guide Jessica Korgie explained the importance of candles and how they were made from materials the homesteaders had available.

Americorps Intern Zach Nash demonstrated washing clothes.

“It was a lot of work and often took all day for the woman in the family to do the laundry,” he said.

A historical reenactor from the Lewis and Clarke Expedition told of a time that he was lost for 16 days while on the expedition. Some visitors listened as a reenactor told the story of a historic governor of Kansas.

At the Heritage Center the Blue Valley Antique Club brought farm equipment to work a plot of land.

Resource Management Specialist Jessi Bolli said the one acre is used to demonstrate farming techniques from days gone by.

“Today we are using older tractors and implements to disc, harrow and drill winter wheat,” he said.

Some visitors stopped at the orchard and picked apples.

An old-fashioned spelling bee and an ice cream social was held at the Freeman School on Monday morning.