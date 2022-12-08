Homestead hosts Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures

The Homestead National Historical Park is hosting the Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures through December.

Amber Kirkendall, Park Ranger and Volunteer Coordinator, said as a historical park they are dedicated to the many legacies of the Homestead Act of 1862.

“You qualified if you were over 21 and head of household. You also had to declare your intention to become a United States Citizen,” she said. “It took five years to own the 160 acres of land and also to naturalize.”

“The Winter Festival is about remembering that immigration legacy and the role of influence it had on the development of traditions and culture in Great Plains.”

She said that as many as one in three Americans are descendants of a homesteader. Kirkendall continued that she had traced two lines of her family from Germany and Sweden on the promise of the Homestead Act.

“These are families that wouldn’t even be here if it was not for the Homestead Act and that is true for so many Americans.”

The Winter Festival has individual displays of holiday decorations representing ideas, traditions and cultural practices might have been brought to the United States when they immigrated.

She said Nebraska is one of the ten states that has digitized casefiles that have records of families that homesteaded that are also a part of the display. This service is also available to visitors.

In addition to the ongoing displays, there is a performance series is also open to the public.

On Saturday a kid’s craft will start at 1:15 p.m. They’re making some foam gingerbread ornaments and learn about the history that is based in German tradition.

The Cortland Opry House Players will do some holiday dulcimer music at 2 p.m.

“It’s really important to remember the rich cultural practices that existed before the European settlement.”

Jerome Kills Small is a member of the Lakota nation and will be sharing stories, songs and dances on Sunday at 2 p.m.

On Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. Chris Sayre is presenting Nebraska’s Musical Smaorgasbord. The music originates from the British Isles, Czechoslovakia, German, and the Scandinavian countries.

The events are free to the public as a result of grants and Friends of the Homestead. All of the decorations and displays for the Winter Festival were donated and put together by volunteers. Activities will be held at the Education Center.

“It’s a fun way to learn. Sometimes our family traditions are based in our ancestries,” she said. “I think that is the most rewarding part of the Winter Festival is the connections that are made.”